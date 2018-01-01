HERE’S THE LOWDOWN.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME WITH THIS?

Short answer: yes. But the medical reasoning behind the app is real. One of the best indicators of a guy’s overall health is whether or not he wakes up with an erection. If you wake up with morning wood it means your blood flow & hormones are working properly, and that you’re at a lower risk for things like diabetes, heart diseases, or other chronic diseases.

WHY DO BONERS MATTER?

Erections are complex. Your hormones need to be released on-demand, your nervous system has to release the relevant signals, your brain and your body need to be in sync, and your heart has to pump six times the normal blood flow. So if you’re experiencing a diminished erection, it’s often the first sign of a far more serious condition that could be brewing. Think of ED as the man’s equivalent to a car’s check engine light.

THIS MAKES ME UNCOMFORTABLE.

We get it. But that’s all part of the problem. Talking about erection issues is so highly stigmatized, men rarely talk about them, not even to their own doctor. So even though ED is the earliest sign that something might be off, men wait until things get worse before talking to their doctor. And that’s not good for anybody.

WAIT WHO DID THIS?